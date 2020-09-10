Lore BAUER

Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Guelph on Sunday, September 6, 2020. A beloved mother and grandmother, Lore was born in Gingen an der Fils, Germany in 1936. She immigrated to Canada in 1960, and was proud to have arrived in Canada on July 1st our national holiday. Lore embodied the typical immigrant experience of that era by arriving in Canada with a few clothes, a grade-school education, and a dream for a better life. She married Joseph Bauer in 1962 and they settled in Cambridge, Ontario. Lore and Joe started a company making metal products, and Lore played many roles to make the small family business a success including working long hours on the machines, all office functions such as receptionist and bookkeeper, as well as managing finances and suppliers. She juggled this with her second full-time job of being a caring, supportive mom to her two children. She was known for her lush vegetable garden, delicious traditional German home cooking such as Spaetzle and leg of lamb, and her love of her crossword puzzles. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Joseph; children Sabina and John; and grandchildren C.J., Jacob, Kate and Max. She leaves behind her sister Wera and husband Ken, nephew Tim and his family, and many relatives in Germany. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Spadafora, Tish, Shannon, and Doris B. At Lore's request, cremation has taken place and a private family service and internment will take place at Parklawn Cemetery, 750 Fountain Street, Cambridge on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740-0669.