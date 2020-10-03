1/1
Lorelee Sanders
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener in her 59th year. Beloved wife of Robert "Kernel" Sanders of Elmira. Wonderful and caring mother of Mitchell, Mackenzie, Keaton and her dog Zoey. Dear daughter of Barbara and the late Douglas MacMillan of Elmira. Dear sister of Darrell MacMillan, Darren (Peggyann) MacMillan, Gerri-Lynn MacMillan (Rob Meyer), Daynard (Jenn) MacMillan, all of Elmira and sister-in-law of Darryl (Tracey) Sanders of Kitchener, and Janine (Bill) Wendland of Elmira. Daughter-in-law of Millie and the late John Sanders of Elmira. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Lorelee worked at Don Volls Custom Flooring for over 31 years. At Lorelee's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 3, 2020.
