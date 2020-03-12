|
Passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 84 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Réal. Loving mother of Marc, Darrell, Stephanie (Roger) and André. Loving sister of Helen Degen. Cherished grandma of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, sisters Eugenia and Patricia, brother Walter and her grandson Matthew. There are not enough words to express how much she loved us and sacrificed for us unconditionally. She was a hard worker, bargain hunter extraordinaire and a determined fighter. She survived colon and thyroid cancer and in recent years was debilitated with Parkinson's. She never gave up even when pancreatic cancer presented her final challenge. As a true matriarch she continued to teach us until her last moments. We will miss her dearly and will continue to love her forever in our hearts. Loretta's family will receive relatives and friends from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467, prayers at 9 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with eulogies and prayers at 9:45 a.m. Procession to Sacred Heart Church, 66 Shanley St., Kitchener for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Kitchener. Reception to follow at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the , Parkinson Canada or Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Loretta's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020