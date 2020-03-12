Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta MONGEON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta MONGEON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta MONGEON Obituary
Passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 84 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Réal. Loving mother of Marc, Darrell, Stephanie (Roger) and André. Loving sister of Helen Degen. Cherished grandma of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, sisters Eugenia and Patricia, brother Walter and her grandson Matthew. There are not enough words to express how much she loved us and sacrificed for us unconditionally. She was a hard worker, bargain hunter extraordinaire and a determined fighter. She survived colon and thyroid cancer and in recent years was debilitated with Parkinson's. She never gave up even when pancreatic cancer presented her final challenge. As a true matriarch she continued to teach us until her last moments. We will miss her dearly and will continue to love her forever in our hearts. Loretta's family will receive relatives and friends from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467, prayers at 9 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with eulogies and prayers at 9:45 a.m. Procession to Sacred Heart Church, 66 Shanley St., Kitchener for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Kitchener. Reception to follow at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the , Parkinson Canada or Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Loretta's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -