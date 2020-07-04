1/1
Lorna E. CRAGGS
Surrounded by her beloved husband Mark Sauder, at the Grand River Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Lorna of Kitchener in her 54th year. Loving stepmother to Lindsay and Beckie. She will be sadly missed by her brother David Craggs (Brenda), brother-in-law Tim Sauder, her niece Hailey and nephew Alex as well as her best friend and confidant Christine Poser. Predeceased by her parents William Craggs and Catherine (nee Blair) and brother George Craggs. Many thanks to the nurses and doctors at both Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital for their care and compassion. At Lorna's request there will be no funeral services and cremation will take place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener Humane Society would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 4, 2020.
