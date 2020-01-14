Home

Peacefully passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Elgin Lodge, Port Elgin, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Roland Lutz (2000). Loved mother of Sandra and Gary Martin of Waterloo and Leslie and Murray Esbaugh of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Jane (Jeremy) Halenda, Michael (Novelena) Martin; Stephen (Pamela) Esbaugh, and Amy (Jason) Hamburger; and great-grandchildren Sophie and Reese Halenda, Manaisha, Shanaia, and Kallan Martin; Boston Esbaugh, and Cohen and Lucy Hamburger. Dear sister of Myrta Beisel and sister-in-law of Florence Bosomworth and Rod Lutz. Predeceased by her parents Charles and May (Stickney) Bosomworth, sisters Rennie and Bernice, and brothers Murrel, Gerald, and Charles Bosomworth. At Lorna's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020
