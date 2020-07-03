1/1
Lorne Bonn
Passed away on July 1, 2020 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Neila Boyd. Dear father to Heather Hillier, Dale Bonn and the late Randy Bonn. Cherished grandfather to Scott Hillier, Kelsey Hillier, Terra Bonn and Miranda Bonn. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, Ontario 519-749-8467. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Freeport Palliative Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lorne's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
