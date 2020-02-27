|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lorne Brubacher on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in his 95th year. Lorne enjoyed a full and active life. He had a passion for gardening, fishing and especially barbershop singing. He recently retired as a volunteer at Sunnyside Home after 20 years and was an active member of Christ the King United Church. His sharp wit and humour are legendary. Feisty to the end, he lived at home until his very last days. Predeceased by his loving wife Vivyan, sister Evelyn and brother Howard. Dear father to Gale (Dave), Doug (Sue), Carol Stephenson (Al), Gary (Evelyn) and Tim (Heidi). Cherished grandpa to Beth Wilson (Jamie), Jackie Leung (Jim), Ewan Cameron (Alison), James Cameron (Jessica), Tara Wasilka (Anton), Ryan (Lauren), Nathan, Ali Ford (Brian), Phoebe Olszewski (Pat) and Max Naiman (Sharene). Proud great 'Grandpa B' to Nick, Ella, Ian, Vivienne, Kyra, Scarlett, Georgia, Olivia, Quinn and Ruby. Also proud 'Grandpa B' to step-great grandchildren Cameron, Duncan and Jenna. Special companion to our loving and caring friend Cindy Mounteer. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Russell and Wayne (Sylvia), and many nieces and nephews. Our heartfelt thanks to the excellent doctors, nurses and caregivers at all the hospitals, and in his home. Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Funeral Service in the chapel on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Christ the King United Church, Harmonize For Speech, or a (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Lorne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020