Passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe. Clare Bullock of Wilsonville his 86th year. Beloved husband of Shirley (Armstrong) Bullock whom with her shared 65 years of marriage. Dear father of Heather (Ken) Wilson of Cambridge, Ron (Kari) of Caledonia, Roger of Crystal Beach, Dale (Shelley) of Wilsonville, Delmar (Clarence) of Brooklyn and Neil of Wilsonville. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Jesse, Joslyn, Chad and Chelsey, Blair, Ashley, Sarah, Amber and great-grandchildren Cory and Paisley. Clare is survived by his seven sisters and two brothers and their families. Predeceased by his parents Russell and Belva (Wilson) Bullock and stepfather Harvey Schwartz. Relatives and friends may call at the Glendinning Funeral Home, 40 William St., Plattsville on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Private family burial will take place in Chesterfield Cemetery. (Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, so be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Also face masks are required to be worn in the building during visitation). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences ca be sent at www.gffh.ca