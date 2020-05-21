Lorne Hogan
Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home in Kitchener at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Doreen close to 70 years. Loving father to David (fiance Heidi Janssen), Bonnie Schiestel (Allen), Timothy (Maria) and Kevin (Pamela). Cherished grandpa to Tiffany Van Geyn (Jordan), Kaysee McCracken (Fraser), Brandon Schiestel, Joshua, Michelle, Scott, Zachary, Victoria and Matthew Hogan. Great grandpa to Kaelyn, Liam, Austin, Everly and Ethan. Dear brother of Gerald Hogan. Predeceased by his parents, and sister Ethel. Lorne was a longtime member of St. John's RC Church and Maryhill Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time at his Sauble Beach cottage with Doreen and family. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private Funeral Liturgy will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Friends may join Lorne's service at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ontario Lung Association or to the Alzheimer's Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lorne's memorial.


