Passed away on July 2, 2020 at Innisfree Home surrounded by family at the age of 87. Cherished Husband of Shirley Montag of 68 years. Loving Father of Debbie (Marty), Brad (Margaret) and Randy (Janice). Dear Grandpa of Trisha (Mike), Jamie (Eyrn), Mark, Jacqueline (Phil) and great-grandpa to Charles, William and Michael. Predeceased by his parents Norman Montag and Mary Heintzman (Jerome Heintz- man), and his siblings Jerome, Claire, Victor, Eileen, Joyce, Geraldine and Shirley. He was a dedicated worker at Lear Corporation for 32 years and the post office for 6 years. Peppy loved hockey in particular the Toronto Maple Leafs and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member and an usher at St. Mary's Catholic Church (Kitchener). A visitation and funeral service will be held for Peppy at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, for the Montag families. A Christian burial will be held at Woodland Cemetery, 119 Arlington Blvd, Kitchener, for friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Lorne's memorial. " Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory, no one can steal."