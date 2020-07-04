1/1
Lorne "Peppy" Montag
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on July 2, 2020 at Innisfree Home surrounded by family at the age of 87. Cherished Husband of Shirley Montag of 68 years. Loving Father of Debbie (Marty), Brad (Margaret) and Randy (Janice). Dear Grandpa of Trisha (Mike), Jamie (Eyrn), Mark, Jacqueline (Phil) and great-grandpa to Charles, William and Michael. Predeceased by his parents Norman Montag and Mary Heintzman (Jerome Heintz- man), and his siblings Jerome, Claire, Victor, Eileen, Joyce, Geraldine and Shirley. He was a dedicated worker at Lear Corporation for 32 years and the post office for 6 years. Peppy loved hockey in particular the Toronto Maple Leafs and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member and an usher at St. Mary's Catholic Church (Kitchener). A visitation and funeral service will be held for Peppy at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, for the Montag families. A Christian burial will be held at Woodland Cemetery, 119 Arlington Blvd, Kitchener, for friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lorne's memorial. " Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory, no one can steal."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved