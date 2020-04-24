|
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side at Innisfree House on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Nolan for over 59 years. Loving mother of Patrick (Melanie) and Ryan. Cherished Grama of Katelyn, Nicholas, Connor and Owen. Fondly remembered by Tanya. Daughter of the late Benno and Jean Dentinger. Dear sister of Benno (Helen) Dentinger, Jerome (late Marion) Dentinger and the late Robert Dentinger. Aunt Lorraine will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. In her career, Lorraine worked with the KW Record and was a medical secretary with Dr. Norm Cheeseman. Her true love however, was raising her 2 sons - Patrick and Ryan. Lorraine was also a charter member of St Anthony Daniel RC Church and member of the Catholic Women's League. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service via livestream on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:30 pm by using the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Lorraine's life (Irish wake) will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carmel of St. Joseph would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Lorraine's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 24, 2020