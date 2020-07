Dummer, Mary Lou (Lou) Lou passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 85 years. Lou was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack (2013) and by all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her loving children Ross and Jane. A private celebration of life will be held in the fall. Donations to the Volunteer Cancer Drivers - Transportation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. See link below support.cancer.ca/goto/LouDummer Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.