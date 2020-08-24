1/1
Louis Joseph BURBACH
Louis passed away peacefully at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital, with his family by his side, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 66, after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Weber), for 39 years. Loving father of his greatest joy Susana Burbach (Richard Duncan). Louis will be fondly remembered by his sister Therese (Rick) Pepper, her daughter Tracy (Scott) Hines and sons Cody and Eric. Also fondly remembered by brother-in-laws Mike (Leisa) Weber, Steve (Linda) Weber and their children Scott (Heather) Weber, Chris (Samantha) Weber, Eleise (Chris) MacDonald, Kaleb Weber and Ruth (Adam) Cressman. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Priscilla (nee Herringer) Burbach. Louis was a long-standing respected courier with FedEx and will be missed by many. He was the President of the Breithaupt Neighbourhood Association and a member of the Optimist Club for many years. Louis loved his family, his community, Jamaica and listening to the blues. Special thanks to the staff at Grand River and Freeport hospitals for their kind care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a private family interment at Bloomingdale Mennonite Cemetery. A live stream of the service will be available at www.erbgood.com Condolences for the family and donations to Mennonite Central Committee may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 24, 2020.
