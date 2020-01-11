|
Died December 29, 2019 in Kitchener, ten days before his 94th birthday. Lou was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dolly" Zettel. He was the dear and respected father of Janice Zettel, Waterloo, and Vicky Morley (John Morley) of Niagara-on-the-Lake. He will be missed and remembered by cousins, nieces, nephews, business associates and many, many friends. Lou was born in Ontario, California to Louis J. Zettel and Grace (nee Robinson). He spent the first six years of his life in the Coachella Valley, California. He was eldest of his three brothers, all deceased before him. Lou joined the US Army as a young man, was a paratrooper in the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions. He was quickly promoted to Sergeant. He attributed this to his ability to "dig holes better than anyone else". Lou was modest. Doing things 'better' was a lifelong attribute of his. He was a leader and not a follower. After the war, Lou married a beautiful Canadian, Dorothy. Together they enjoyed golfing and traveling internationally. They lived in Kitchener as Lou built a successful business with Transamerica. He worked a very long time, enjoying business activities and the people related to his business. In 2017, Lou moved to Sunnyside Retirement Home in Kitchener where he met new friends and was under the care of wonderful staff and caregivers. Lou was always good natured and generous in his thoughts of others. He was an interesting and excellent conversationalist and a good listener. People always enjoyed being around him. He will be missed and remembered fondly by all those whose lives he touched. Private cremation has taken place. Because Lou always wished to return to California, he will rest finally in Waterloo with Dorothy, and in the Coachella Valley, California, with his brothers. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020