|
|
100 years, of Chatham, formerly of Kitchener Waterloo, passed away peacefully April 5th, 2020 at Riverview Gardens , Chatham. Mother of Judy (Brian) Taylor, James (Donna), John and the late Lorne (late Di). Grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grand children, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Arthur (late Ann), Edward (Carol), and Stanley (late Barbra) and the late Earl (Charlotte), predeceased by her sisters Helen (Garfield) Raymond, Lorraine (Lincoln) Bolduc and Marie (William) Herter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Louisa had a strong faith in God and enjoyed time with her loving family. She had a talent for lifting the spirits of those around her. She was the first female to be hired, on the bottling line, at Seagram's Distillery and was a dedicated employee for 29 years. According to Louisa's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow in Waterloo at a later date. Donations to Grand River Hospital Kitchener and Trillium Lutheran Church, 22 Willow Street, Waterloo, are appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.reaumefh.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020