Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Joe Blaskavitch for 60 years. Loving mother of her devoted girls, Deb (Tom), Lisa and Lori (Carmelo). Cherished grandmother of Trent, Sydney and Alex. Dear sister of Jack Kroeplin, Jean Schnurr, Agnes King, Eileen Touchette, Blanche Kroeplin, Carl Kroeplin (Barb), Ralph Kroeplin (Marlene), Ken (Sharon) Kroeplin and Joanne Brick (Jim). She will also be dearly missed by her best friend Faye Roth. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Hilda. Heaven has a special angel who likes picnic lunches, Kleenex parties and strawberries and icecream. As per Louise's wishes cremation has taken place, a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Louise's memorial.