Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise HEIPEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Emma HEIPEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Emma HEIPEL Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital. Louise was born 81 years ago, on November 6, 1938 in Gadshill, Ontario, a daughter of the late Milton & Gertrude (Otto) Koch. Cherished and loving mother of Karen Heipel (Wayne Kneisel), Marilyn Olender, Brian Heipel and Colleen Rickert (James). Devoted grandmother of Joshua Kneisel (Lilia), Trevor Olender, Katie Kneisel, Keenan Rickert, Madison Heipel, Nicholas Heipel and Hunter Rickert and great-grandmother to Ella Kneisel-Westlake. Louise is survived by her sister-in-law, Irmgard Koch, Aunt, Betty Wylie and her Honorary Sister, Shirley Mills. Louise is reunited with her beloved husband Gerald Heipel, son-in-law Jim Olender and brother Earl Koch. A private family graveside service will take place in St. Mark's Cemetery, Wellesley. A Memorial will be announced at a later time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's General Hospital would be greatly appreciated and can be done by contacting the funeral home. Personal condolences and donation information available at. www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -