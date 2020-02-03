|
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 63. Beloved wife of Bryan for 41 years. Loving mother of Ryan (Jessie), Scott (Kyla) and Tyler (Courtney). Dear sister of Rosemary (Larry), Beth (Ross), Billy (Nancy), Margie, Florence (Randy), Carol (Mike), Michael and sister-in-law of Glen. Will be greatly missed by her chosen sister, Jane (Bill) Meyer and dear friend, Bernie. Loved and remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents, Willy and Betty Siegfried, siblings Anne Marie (Harvey), Leon and Eileen. Luann worked for 32 years with Saint-Gobain Abrasives (Canada Sandpaper). In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, reading, puzzling and gardening. Luann had a passion for decorating her home for special occasions. Luann's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with parish prayers at 8:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 49 Blueridge Avenue, Kitchener, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Reception will follow the interment in the church hall. A special thank you to Dr. Valdes and the 4th floor staff at Grand River Cancer Clinic, Dr. Tan and the home care team and the staff at Innisfree House for the care and support given to Luann and the family during this difficult time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Luann's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 3, 2020