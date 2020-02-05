|
|
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on February 2, 2020 at the age of 97. Lucie immigrated to Canada in the 1950's and was an original resident of the Villa Concordia where she was an active participant in many of the social activities within the villa. She enjoyed bingo, coffee club and many of the other activities with her villa "family". She is survived by family in Europe, her goddaughter in Toronto and her friends at Villa Concordia. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to Grand River Hospital or to St. Mary's Hospital. To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020