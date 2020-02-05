Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucie Kleinert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucie Kleinert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on February 2, 2020 at the age of 97. Lucie immigrated to Canada in the 1950's and was an original resident of the Villa Concordia where she was an active participant in many of the social activities within the villa. She enjoyed bingo, coffee club and many of the other activities with her villa "family". She is survived by family in Europe, her goddaughter in Toronto and her friends at Villa Concordia. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to Grand River Hospital or to St. Mary's Hospital. To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -