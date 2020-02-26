|
Peacefully passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 90. Beloved wife for over 68 years of Armand Bertin of Elmira. Dear mother of the late AnnaMarie and William Lapstra, Anthony and Nicky, Paul and Wendy, Michael and Salvina, Karen and Robert. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, the late Julie (Greg), Nicole; Heather (Brendon), Christopher (Katie); Leslie (Steve), Catherine, Carla (Jim); Lisa (André); Justus and Morgan, and by her great-grandchildren Cassie; Annabella, Marley; Benjamin; McKenzie, Emma; and Ezekiel. Predeceased by her parents Felix and Luigia Tallevi and three brothers. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, with parish prayers at 8:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira, with a reception to follow. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. In Lucy's memory, donations to St. Teresa of Avila Building Fund would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Special thank you to the 7th floor nursing staff and Dr. Upenieks for their kind and compassionate care. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020