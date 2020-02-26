Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dreisinger Funeral Home
62 Arthur St.
Elmira, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dreisinger Funeral Home
62 Arthur St.
Elmira, ON
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila RC Church,
19 Flamingo Dr.,
Elmira, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Bertin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Bertin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Bertin Obituary
Peacefully passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 90. Beloved wife for over 68 years of Armand Bertin of Elmira. Dear mother of the late AnnaMarie and William Lapstra, Anthony and Nicky, Paul and Wendy, Michael and Salvina, Karen and Robert. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, the late Julie (Greg), Nicole; Heather (Brendon), Christopher (Katie); Leslie (Steve), Catherine, Carla (Jim); Lisa (André); Justus and Morgan, and by her great-grandchildren Cassie; Annabella, Marley; Benjamin; McKenzie, Emma; and Ezekiel. Predeceased by her parents Felix and Luigia Tallevi and three brothers. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, with parish prayers at 8:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira, with a reception to follow. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. In Lucy's memory, donations to St. Teresa of Avila Building Fund would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Special thank you to the 7th floor nursing staff and Dr. Upenieks for their kind and compassionate care. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -