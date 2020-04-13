|
|
Passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Innisfree House in Kitchener at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Mario Monaco (2001). Loving Mother of Diana (Gerard) Beingessner of Waterloo. Dear Grandmother of Monica (Brian) Winnett of Waterloo and Dr. Rachel Beingessner (Dr. Sabesh Kanagalingam) of Boston, Massachusetts. Survived by siblings, Agnes Bartlett, Evelyn Vaughan, Rita Gural all of Kitchener and Tony (Geralyn) of Waterloo. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Catherine, her brothers, Thomas, Dominic and Paul, and sisters, Anne Scott, Tessie Etmanskie, Jean McEwen and Margaret Jolkowskie. Lucy was a member at St. Agnes Catholic Church, in Waterloo. She was a former member of St. Mark's Catholic Church, The Catholic Women's League and The Italian Cortina Club. Special thanks to Dr. Milligan, Dr. Ward, The Pharmacy Staff of The Centre for Family Medicine, Innisfree House Hospice and to all the family and friends that helped Lucy remain independent and loving life "Thank You." Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private family graveside service and interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available by calling the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lucy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020