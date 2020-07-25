Passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Adolf Betke (2019) for 60 years. Loving mother of David Betke and Sandra and her husband Don Schwartzentruber. Cherished Oma of Destinee. Survived by her sister-in-law Lydia, her nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her son Richard (2013), her brother Joseph, and brothers- and sisters-in-law Theodor (Talita), Eric, Herbert (Norma) and Arthur (Elsie). Millie's family will hold a private visitation and service for her at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery for family only. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hope Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Millie's memorial.