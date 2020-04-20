|
|
Surrounded by the love of his family at Grey Bruce Health Services, Lion's Head Friday morning April 17, 2020. Ludwig Haak of Lion's Head in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Herta for 63 years. Cherished father of Marion Haak of Lion's Head and Nancy and her husband Mike Braune of Kitchener. Dear brother of Olga and Adele both of Germany. Predeceased by several siblings and his parents Hermann and Olga Haak. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Matheson, Dr. Blau, Margie, Goldie, Christine, Kim and Carol of the Lion's Head Hospital as well as the staff from the Owen Sound Hospital for their care and compassion. A private family funeral service will be conducted at the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, Wiarton on Monday, April 20, 2020. Interment Eastnor Cemetery, Lion's Head at a later date. Expressions of remembrance to the Lion's Head Hospital would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020