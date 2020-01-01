|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Freeport Hospital at the age 78. Our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be missed and remembered. Ludwig's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Kuhnert and the 4th floor staff of Grand River Terrace at Freeport Hospital for all their care of our beloved Ludwig. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Freeport Hospital of Grand River Hospital would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).