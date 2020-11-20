1/
Luella "John" Martin
Peacefully, November 18, 2020 at Victoria Hospital, London Ontario. Luella Martin (born Brubacher) of RR #5, Lucknow at age 36 years. Wife of John Martin. Mother of Seleda, Minerva, Seranus, and Mary all at home. Daughter of Elmer and Minerva Brubacher of RR #5, Lucknow. Daughter-in-law of Aaron and Mary Martin of RR #2, West Montrose. Sister of Irene (Abner) Martin of RR #2, Holyrood, Wilma (Abram) Martin of RR #3, Holyrood, Nancy (Luke) Martin of RR #2, Teeswater, and Alice (Joseph) Martin of RR #5, Lucknow. Sister-in-law of Sarah (Amsey) Martin, Lena (Andrew) Martin, Erla and Katie Martin all of RR #3, Holyrood. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Due to Covid-19 restrictions all services will be private. Interment at the Clover Valley Mennonite Cemetery, RR #5, Lucknow. Arrangements entrusted to MacKenzie & McCreath Funeral Home, Lucknow, 519-528-3432.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
