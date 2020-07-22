Ella passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Friday, July 17, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Norman Freund for 70 years who she married on May 6, 1950. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and her husband Keith Myra. Cherished grandmother of Tim Myra and Aly Smith (Rob) and step-great-grandmother of Elliot Smith and Arianwen Smith. Ella was predeceased by an infant daughter, parents Henry and Katharine (Liesemer) Weppler, brothers Norman, Edwin and Harry Weppler, and sisters Mary Lantz, Tena Gerhardt, Emma Schaus, and Nelda Becker. Ella was a long-time active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kitchener where for many years she sang in the choir and was the lunch coordinator for the Golden Circle. She was also a long-time canvasser for the Canadian Cancer Society
. A memorial service to honour Ella's life and faith will be held in the chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendance is by invitation only. Those wishing to participate in a livestream of the service may do so by visiting www.erbgood.com
and following the link in the obituary. A private family interment will follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Kitchener or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.