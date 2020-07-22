1/1
Luella Matilda FREUND
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener on Friday, July 17, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Norman Freund for 70 years who she married on May 6, 1950. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and her husband Keith Myra. Cherished grandmother of Tim Myra and Aly Smith (Rob) and step-great-grandmother of Elliot Smith and Arianwen Smith. Ella was predeceased by an infant daughter, parents Henry and Katharine (Liesemer) Weppler, brothers Norman, Edwin and Harry Weppler, and sisters Mary Lantz, Tena Gerhardt, Emma Schaus, and Nelda Becker. Ella was a long-time active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kitchener where for many years she sang in the choir and was the lunch coordinator for the Golden Circle. She was also a long-time canvasser for the Canadian Cancer Society. A memorial service to honour Ella's life and faith will be held in the chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendance is by invitation only. Those wishing to participate in a livestream of the service may do so by visiting www.erbgood.com and following the link in the obituary. A private family interment will follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Kitchener or the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Thinking of you all at this sad time. Ella was such a kind person and will be missed. Our deepest sympathies.
John and Lilian Wolfe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved