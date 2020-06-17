Luza Maria-Garcia MARTINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Luza on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 63 in the comfort of her home with her spouse Len at her side. Beloved spouse to Len of 25 years, loving mother to Shon and Allen, proud grandma to Jade and Devinne and dear sister to Noel, Cathy and Manuel. Luza is predeceased by and together again with her parents: Manuel and Maria Dias. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and relatives and friends are invited to virtually attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, June 18, 2020 by visiting the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Luza's memory to The Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved