With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Luza on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 63 in the comfort of her home with her spouse Len at her side. Beloved spouse to Len of 25 years, loving mother to Shon and Allen, proud grandma to Jade and Devinne and dear sister to Noel, Cathy and Manuel. Luza is predeceased by and together again with her parents: Manuel and Maria Dias. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and relatives and friends are invited to virtually attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, June 18, 2020 by visiting the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations made in Luza's memory to The Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.