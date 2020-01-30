|
Passed away after a brief illness at Stratford General Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Lydiann was a Bible study leader and a former Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitching and baking. Lydiann loved gardening and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Ed Leis who predeceased her in 2008. Loving mother of Doug (Cheryl), Judy (Tim) Yantzi, Rob (Brenda), Val (Rob) Bender, Don (predeceased 2019) (Julie), Sherry (Metaxas) Makedos. Special grandma of 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Marg Zehr, Marjorie Bowles, Helen and Howard Kropf, Laurene and Bruce Wilhelm and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Christena (Steckly) Zehr, sister Leah in infancy, brother Allan Zehr, brothers-in-law Doug Bowles, Albert Leis (Pat Manning) and sister-in-law Sandra Leis. Relatives and friends are invited to share their memories at Mapleview Mennonite Church, 5074 Deborah Glaister Line, Wellesley on Thursday, January 30th (today) from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Brent Kipfer and Doug Leis officiating. Interment in Poole Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Mennonite Central Committee or a appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382) www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020