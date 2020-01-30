Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lydiann Leis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydiann Leis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydiann Leis Obituary
Passed away after a brief illness at Stratford General Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Lydiann was a Bible study leader and a former Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitching and baking. Lydiann loved gardening and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Ed Leis who predeceased her in 2008. Loving mother of Doug (Cheryl), Judy (Tim) Yantzi, Rob (Brenda), Val (Rob) Bender, Don (predeceased 2019) (Julie), Sherry (Metaxas) Makedos. Special grandma of 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Marg Zehr, Marjorie Bowles, Helen and Howard Kropf, Laurene and Bruce Wilhelm and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Christena (Steckly) Zehr, sister Leah in infancy, brother Allan Zehr, brothers-in-law Doug Bowles, Albert Leis (Pat Manning) and sister-in-law Sandra Leis. Relatives and friends are invited to share their memories at Mapleview Mennonite Church, 5074 Deborah Glaister Line, Wellesley on Thursday, January 30th (today) from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Brent Kipfer and Doug Leis officiating. Interment in Poole Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Mennonite Central Committee or a appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382) www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydiann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -