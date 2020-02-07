|
Lyle passed away 5 February 2020 at the Nithview Community, having been a New Hamburg resident for his entire life. Born 28 August 1926 to parents William Roth and Luella (Heldman), he was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Joyce (Ranney), and his brother Albert. Lyle will be remembered as one of the founding Home Hardware dealer-owners, establishing one of the first of the chain's stores in downtown New Hamburg in 1967. Lyle never really retired, but kept busy in later years with travel, consultancy work, hobby farming and battling with the geese and groundhogs that routinely raided Lyle and Joyce's large garden on the banks of the Nith River. Sadly missed but fondly remembered by sister Arlene, children Dee and Kitch Radke and Ben and Jannette Roth, grandchildren Adryon and Adam Hutton, Alyson and Dan Fel, Colin Roth and three great-grandaughters. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday 8 February 2020 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg (519 662 1661), with a brief celebration of Lyle's life to commence at 3 pm. While memorial contributions would be welcomed by a , you may wish to offer a stranger or friend a simple act of kindness in memory of Lyle. Private cremation.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 7, 2020