On June 26, surrounded by the love of her family, God called our beloved Lynn home after a brave six-month battle with ovarian cancer. Lynn was born in Burlington, Ontario, to her proud parents, the late Coral (nee Crowe) and Donald Macaulay. She was the cherished younger sister of Karen Crowell and her husband Brian Neufeld of Niagara Falls, and the proud, devoted Auntie to Rachel. Lynn was deeply connected to a loving extended family including her Great Aunt Donna Borbely; Aunt Betty and Uncle Bruce Stiefelmeyer; Aunt Susan Crowe; and cousins John and Jill Stiefelmeyer; Beth DeCrane; Marie, Samantha and David Crowe; Laura Lynn Schaeffer and James Pew. She was the treasured "sister-friend" to Dawn Bergsma and Lynn Graham and their families. Lynn's passion, from a young age, was to help and serve those most vulnerable in our society. Never seeking the spotlight, Lynn's humble attitude of Christian service defined her work and personal interactions throughout her life. Lynn earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Cultural Anthropology from Trent University in 1991 and a Masters of Social Work from Sir Wilfrid Laurier University in 1994. She was a member in good standing of the Ontario Association of Social Workers and Social Service Workers. In her home community of Waterloo, Lynn was a deeply respected advocate and determined voice for those who are, or who are at risk of, homelessness. Throughout Lynn's almost 20-year career at Lutherwood in Kitchener, Ontario, she worked with enthusiasm and tireless commitment to end homelessness, increase access to affordable housing and reduce poverty. She envisioned a world where everyone had an affordable place to call home. After several years as Initiatives Coordinator for the Homelessness and Housing Umbrella Group (HHUG), Lynn recently accepted the role of Executive Director of ALL IN 2020. Lynn previously volunteered as a board member at ACTO (Advocacy Center for Tenants Ontario), and was a current board member of the Waterloo Region Community Legal Services, as well as the City of Waterloo Appeals Committee. One of her greatest honours was to serve as a committee member of the Judicial Advisory Committee for Ontario West and South, reviewing applications for federal judiciary appointments and making recommendations to the Federal Minister of Justice. Lynn's commitment to others extended beyond her community. In 2011, she realized a lifelong ambition and served with the United Church of Canada as an overseas volunteer community development worker in El Salvador. Upon her return home, Lynn continued to fundraise for sick children and advocate for social justice for her beloved friends in that country. Lynn's church family at Westminster United Church held a special place in her heart. She served as Chair of Worship, as a member of church council, and as an active participant in church plays, outreach and fundraising events. "Lynnie" saw the best in everyone and truly believed in the power of the individual to make a difference. Her bright smile, big laugh, warm hugs and seasonal enthusiasm brought joy and positivity to each of us who knew her. Let her love and passion for justice inspire each of us to use our time, talent and treasure to lift up those in need. A private family interment will take place in Niagara Falls. A service of celebration for Lynn's life will be held at Westminster United Church, 543 Beechwood Drive, Waterloo, Ontario, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Due to COVID-19, space is limited and we ask all attendees to register with the church ahead of time and check in upon arrival. To register, please email office@westminsterunited.ca listing the names of all people attending and indicating your relationship to Lynn. For those unable to attend due to space limitation or preference, please check Westminster United's Facebook page the week of July 6 for updates on a broadcast. Donations to Westminster United Church or Lutherwood Child and Family Foundation in Lynn's memory would be appreciated by the family. (https://www.westminsterunited.ca
or https://www.lutherwood.ca/foundation
) Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls, ON.