It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Arlene age 80 years at Innisfree House on Wednesday March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charlie Hancock (May 22, 2015). Loving mother of her son Steve and daughter Debbie. Proud grandma of Josh and Brittany (Chris) and great grandma of Christopher "C.J" Hancock. Dear Sister of Bonnie Westfall ( Bob), Murray Pearson (the late Joan) and Joye Orr ( John). Predeceased by sister Shirley McNabb ( Wally). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at later date. A special thank to the staff at Innisfree House for their care and compassion. If so desired, donations may be made to Innisfree House as expressions of sympathy. Messages and condolences may be left www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 6, 2020