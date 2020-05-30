On Thursday evening, May 21, 2020, after a brief illness, Lorraine passed from this life at her home in Kitchener, with family members at hand, in her 97th year. She is loved and sorely missed by her daughters Karen Snyder, Nan Cressman (Doug), Bev Moores (Donnie); grandchildren Sarah Cressman (Jessie Myhill), Talitha May (Dennis), Paul Cressman (Rebecca Chouinard), Martha Snyder (Scott Ramsay), Stacey Weber (Jeremy), Charis Shouldice (Darryl); and 11 great-grandchildren. Lorraine was predeceased by her dear husband of 58 years, Fred D. Snyder (2005), sister and brother-in-law Jean and Walter Good, and her parents William and Irene (Eby) Voelker. Although Lorraine was born in Kitchener, and lived there all her life, she had a strong sense of herself as a citizen of the world and carried a deep interest in the welfare of others. Her concern for social justice manifested in many ways: in early adult years by creating a preschool for children at risk and providing a home away from home for international students. Later, Lorraine decided to use the freedom of her 60's to take risks for peacemaking - protesting with Project Ploughshares against militarization, standing with Nicaraguans through Witness for Peace, being arrested at the Ministry of National Defense for her support of the Innu people of Labrador in their struggle against low level military flying there. Lorraine's spiritual journey was nourished in early life by Zion EUB church in Kitchener. In midlife, her desire for faith in action found inspiration at Koinonia Farm and Jubilee Partners in Georgia and was shared in community with KW House Churches and later, Olive Branch Mennonite Church. Her circle of friends was wide, including people of all generations and many cultures. She was known for her listening skills. Many a friend or family member would find their burden lighter and clarity greater after time spent with Lorraine. She was an inspiring, loving, generous, and wise mother and grandmother, spouse and friend. Her legacy of simple living, caring for the world, generosity and openness to others lives on. She is deeply missed and surrounded by love. Interment has taken place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Kitchener. Notice of a future memorial service will be given at that time. Condolences for the family and donations to MCRS (Mennonite Coalition for Refugee Support) or Habitat for Humanity (Waterloo Region) may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.