|
|
Mabel Margaret Elizabeth Howes (nee Manion), of Mount Forest, passed away at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest on Friday, February 28, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Royale Howes. Loving mother of Larry Howes (the late Sandra) and Lynn Miller (Gord). Cherished grandmother of Shelley Gould (Bob), Jamie Howes (Nancy), Jason Howes (Dana), Melissa Weber (Tim), Tracey Stoesser (Dan) and Troy Miller (Jessica). Beloved great-grandmother of 16 and great-great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Ralph Manion (Mary) and sister-in-law Audrey Mills (Len). Predeceased by brothers Nelson Manion, Ronald Manion and infant sister Laurella Manion. Friends may call at the England Funeral Home, 294 Main St. S., Mount Forest on Monday, March 2nd, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Mabel's life will be held at the England Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11 a.m. Spring interment at Mount Forest Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Monck Baptist Church or the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020