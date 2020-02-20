Home

Mark Jutzi Funeral Home
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Shantz Mennonite Church
2473 Erb's Road
Baden, ON
1916 - 2020
Mabel Irene Snyder Obituary
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the comfort and love of her family. Mabel was born in West Liberty, Ohio, May 12, 1916 to the late Levi (Lee) H. and Clara Hilty Yoder. She has been residing at Nithview Community Home in New Hamburg and is a member of Shantz Mennonite Church, Baden and attended Sunday Worship at Nithview Home.

Beloved wife of John W. Snyder whom she married October 5, 1941 (predeceased 1991). Lovingly remembered by children, Paul (Florence) Snyder, James (Mary Lou) Snyder, Mary Lou (Larry) Leis, Nancy (Roy) Wilhelm, John Keith (Patricia) Snyder.

Dear Grandmother of John (Meghan) Snyder, Christine Kropf, Tamara Schroeder, Barry and Steve Snyder, Joanna Baechler (Luke Shantz), Mark (Amber) Baechler, Jeff (Amanda) Baechler, David (Amanda) Snyder, Luke (Margaret) Snyder, Matthew (Jill) Snyder, Amy (Ben) Eby.

Also, lovingly remembered, by 22 Great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Eileen Snyder of Vineland, and many nieces and nephews.

Mabel is predeceased by grand daughter-in-law Pamela Snyder and great grandchild Logan Snyder. Brothers and sisters-in-law Boyd (Margaret) and Delta (Swartz) Yoder, Clifford (Freda) Yoder, Harold (Nina) Yoder and Dale Yoder all of West Liberty, Ohio.

A special thank you to all the staff at Nithview Community Long Term Care for your kind compassionate care for Mabel.

Family and friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Service will be held at Shantz Mennonite Church, 2473 Erb's Road, Baden, Ontario, N3A 3M3 for Service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Expressions of Sympathy, donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, Canadian Bible Society or Gideons (Cheques Accepted).

Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
