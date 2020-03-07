Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
(519) 621-1650
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel McEwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel McEwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mabel McEwin on March 3, 2020 in her 102 year. Mabel was predeased by her husband Keith and her son Tim of Coquitlam, B.C.. She was the cherished mother of Randy and Jan of Freelton, Ontario, Rae of Cambridge (Preston) (the late Kathy) , daughter-in-law, Angela of Coquitlam B.C. and Chris and Sue of Salem, Ontario. Loving grandma to 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mable was Born at York Castle in England and lived there until she was 3 with her family before moving to Canada. Mabel was full of life. Mabel's doors were always open, she was always happiest when she was entertaining in her home. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and she will be dearly missed. A special thank you to all of the caring staff who looked after Mabel in Room 219 on Hespeler Floor. A Celebration of Mabel's life will be held on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Coutts Funeral Home - 96 St. Andrew's Street, Cambridge, ON. In Lieu of flowers donations to S.P.C.A would be appreciated. For more information please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -