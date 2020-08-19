On Friday, August 7, 2020, Diane "Laura" Arnold passed unexpectedly but peacefully in the loving care of her mother (Marie Arnold). She was a fabulous Mum to Terra (Pat) and Leon, cool gramma to Dani, Tosh (Kavin) and Delano. Laura will also be missed by her siblings, her favorite sister Julie (Andrew), Larry (Sherry), Jeff (Carmen), Ian, her many nieces, nephews, friends, and her ride or die Terry. Predeceased by her father Ben. From a young age Laura had a love of the arts, she could be seen modeling, painting production sets, or enthusiastically doodling away in a sketchbook. She enjoyed many mediums as an artist including that of tattooing, often resulting in practicing on friends and family. Laura's passion for food and cooking led her to start a career in Hotel Management, she loved a good party and sure knew how to throw one. The traveling bug bit Laura long ago and had her backpacking through many countries and exploring the local Culture, her favorite being San Pedro, Belize, where she built a home and community. She was a motorcycle (Harley) enthusiast and was often seen riding around town with her faithful companion, Marley. They would frequently end up at the Waterloo Legion #530 where she was a proud member, for a drink and laugh. Laura was loved by many and was a true friend to those who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was always full of life, laughter, and love. Laura shared her love of life and special talents with everyone who crossed her path and will be greatly missed. Due to Covid-19 restrictions an invite only visitation took place at Riverside Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. A Legion gathering will take place on Sunday, August 23, from 2-4 p.m. at The Waterloo Legion Branch #503. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing must be followed outside. If you are feeling ill or have traveled outside of Canada please do not attend. In true Laura fashion formal attire is not required, please wear your best ripped jeans, band shirt, leathers or Laura inspired outfit. In lieu of Flowers and as expressions of sympathy donation to the Waterloo Legion Branch #503 would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at riversidefuneralhome.ca