|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton, Ontario, at the age of 88 years. Madeliene was born on August 24, 1931, a daughter of the late Peter and Mattie (Zehr) Spenler. Madeliene is now reunited with her husband Norman J. Gerber who predeceased her on October 12, 1996. Loving and cherished mother and grandmother of Glenn Gerber (Karan) and children Joel (Gailyn), Devon (Meaghan), Elijah and Galen; Mark Gerber (Cindy) and children Jessica and Benjamin; Paul Gerber (Donna Grambow) and children Paul JR (Tiffany), Shannon (Kyle), Amanda, Joshua, Rebecca and Shayne; Ross Gerber (Becky) and children Tyler, Braden (Renee), Justin and Aaron; Irene Ellis (Tim) and children Violet, Quinlyn and Isabella. Beloved great-grandmother of Ariel, Judah, Noah, Kira, Nicholas, Brody, Emily and James. Madeliene is survived by her sister-in-law Esther, her many nieces, nephews, extended families and friends. Predeceased by her sisters; Elizabeth, Sarah, Mary and Amanda, brothers; Jacob and John and her sister-in-law Ruth. Madeliene loved her family greatly and spent much of her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very involved in her church community at Riverdale Mennonite Church. Madeliene was very active in sewing many quilts with the sewing group for Mennonite Central Committee of Ontario. Madeliene is a member of Maple View Mennonite Church, Wellesley. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton, TODAY, Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Maple View Mennonite Church, 5074 Deborah Glaister Line, Wellesley at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the former Riverdale Mennonite Church Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Anderson and the Staff at Knollcrest Lodge, for the kind, compassionate care shown to Madeliene and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee of Ontario or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca