Passed away peacefully into her eternal rest, on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital. in her 95th year. Madeline (Mandy) was born in Kenilworth on September 4, 1925. She trained as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, Guelph graduating in 1946. She had a flair for travel and took up her nursing duties in various cities such as Ottawa, Toronto and Sudbury. She attended Western University where she obtained her Public Health Diploma in 1955. Madeline worked as a Public Health nurse in the school system for the next two years in London and while there she joined 2420 AC&W Squadron (Auxiliary) R.C.A.F. Madeline was a nursing sister with the R.C.A.F. from 1955 to 1961. She had two tours of Regular Duty from 1957 to 1961, in Zweibrucken Germany and St. Hubert Quebec. While overseas, she spent every spare moment off duty touring the continent. On her discharge, Madeline joined the nursing staff of the Children's Service Centre in Montreal, caring for youth and those less fortunate. She had a caring nature and was passionate about helping others. She married William Gordon Heughan (Flight Lieutenant, WW2 Veteran), in St. Hubert, Quebec and together they enjoyed 40 years of travel, friends and family. Madeline and Gordon where long time members of the R.C.A.F. 404 Wing Association. Madeline was predeceased by her husband Gordon, her parents James and Mary (nee O'Reilly) Lynes, her siblings Helena (Patrick) Kloepfer, John Lynes, Daniel Lynes, Dr. Frank (Maria) Lynes, Margaret Coffey (Wilfrid), nephew John Kloepfer and niece Kathy Kloepfer. She leaves many nieces, nephews and very dear friends including Alison LaPlante, Annie Rybicki and Diane Fritz. Many more longtime friends will be grieved to hear of her passing. Madeline was also a talented and dedicated watercolourist. She loved to sing and dance and lit up a room with her smile. She had a great sense of humour and love of life. A sincere thank you goes to the staff of St. Mary's General Hospital and Luther Village for their kind and compassionate care. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the C.N.I.B, The Canadian Nurses Foundation, or The Lynes Blacksmith Shop, Kenilworth and may be arranged by contacting Westmount Funeral Home at 519 743-8900. A private service will be held with interment at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery, Kenilworth. Online condolences can be made at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 19, 2020.