It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Madeline Elizabeth Litschgy (O'Rourke), 99 years old, of Kitchener, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at A.R. Goudie nursing home. Madeline was born March 16, 1921 to Patrick and Elizabeth O'Rourke. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years Marcel Litschgy (2004), 2 daughters Mary Wadel (2004) and Jeanette Eaton (2014), 2 sisters, Rita Johnston and Helen Leslie and a brother Norman O'Rourke. Madeline is survived by 5 remaining children, Jim Litschgy (Linda), Marilyn Wolf, Raymond Litschgy (Darcy), Francine Koehler (John Findlay) and Cathy Litschgy (Jeff Seip). She will be forever remembered by her 22 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held by the family. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society, 12 - 380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON N3C 4N4, or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2 - 1373 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3R6. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 12, 2020.