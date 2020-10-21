Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16th 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Christian (2008). Dearest mother of John (Carol), Eric (Sue) and Rosemarie (Grant). Loving Oma of Ryan (Jennifer), Meghan, Marc (Maria), Johnathon and Emily. Great-grandmother to three. Lena is survived by her brothers Tony Plein (Bertha), Adolph Plein (Pola), Eric Plein (Marj) and predeceased by George and Peter. A graveside service will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery, 1541 Fischer Hallman Rd. on Tuesday, October 20th at 12:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www. westmountfuneralchapel.com