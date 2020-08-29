Now healed from years of declining physical strength, Kathy went home to her Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Wayne Hallman, and her parents, Nicholaus and Magdalena Lehn. Dear mother of Linda (Mike) Maguire, Dianne (Tim) Kirby and Brian (Christa) Hallman. Left with "grandma" stories special to her relationship with each of them are her grandchildren Scott Kirby, Kelsey Kirby (Steve Hanna) and Annadora Hallman (Trey Warkentin). Preceded in death by her parents-in-law Winnifred Hallman, Clayton, and Cornelia Hallman. Kathy's life was focused on making a home for her family. Recipes were passed down through generations. Sewing skills gave her an opportunity to contribute to the church Knotty Ladies quilt group and meant outfits for special occasions, including a tribute to Canada's Centennial in 1967. Despite preferring the "comforts of home", Kathy travelled across Canada and the US on family vacations with Wayne, the kids, and Grandma Goose in their tent trailer. Her love of animals was fostered in her children and grandchildren and formed a common bond. "There's a good program on the Nature Channel" was often heard when we picked up the phone. Kathy valued her membership at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church where she worshipped faithfully, sang in the choir, and volunteered with Wayne, Linda, and Christa on the count team. Friendships formed within the church family were a source of encouragement, especially after Wayne's death. As her life shrank due heart and kidney disease, she found joy in cheering on the Kitchener Rangers from her seat in front of the TV and in person at a special family celebration for her 85th birthday. Strong in her faith, she used her time to pray for her family and needs in our community and world. Dr. Lisa MacFarlane, your devoted care for Mom was a blessing to her and to us! Our family extends gratitude to the first responder teams, the staff at Grand River Hospital and the staff and care providers from LHIN. A private family service will be held at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kitchener on Monday August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Paul Zabel officiating. A private family interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Friends may join the service via livestream through the church website at www.holycrosskitchener.org
We gratefully acknowledge donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Kidney Foundation or Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, this may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. "Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you." (Jeremiah 29:12)