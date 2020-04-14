|
We are sad to announce the death of Magdalena Westen on April 7, 2020 at the age of 98. She was pre-deceased by her husband William Westen. She was the much loved mother of Barbara (Maurice), Evelyn (Russell), Joan (Wallace "Moochie" deceased). She was the cherished grandmother of five - Rosanna, Anthony, Joseph, Kiri and Julia. Magdalena was born in Seitendorf, Moravia (presently Czech Republic). She moved to Höfingen, Germany with her mother and grandmother as a refugee at the end of WWII. There she met her future husband William. In 1955 she immigrated to Canada and lived in Ottawa with her family until 2002. After the death of William, she moved to Listowel Ontario where she stayed in her own home until very shortly before her death. She was a loved and admired woman who prided herself on living independently and frugally. In the last year of her life she planted and harvested a full vegetable garden, cooked her own meals and still baked her son-in-law's annual chocolate birthday cake. She was fluent in three languages. One of her greatest legacies will be her love of animals. She not only lived with countless companion animals over the years but was a true activist for animal welfare and rights. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 14, 2020