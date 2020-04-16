|
We want to tell you about a young man - 19 years old. Whether you knew him well, or only a little he always left you thinking. As a kid he pointed at everything - he wanted to look at everything, and he would point to tell you what it was that he wanted to look at, and then he committed it to memory. He was quieter than some, less emotive than some, but his wry smile spoke volumes. He liked cats. He was careful with his belongings for example he never broke the spines of the books he read. He carefully researched the electronics he wanted and was very clear that yes the keyboard that lit up was necessary. Like many young people he played video games - but this was social, this was a peer group, this was friends in this crazy mixed up century, and he had a number of very good friends. He would let us play video games with him the adults in his world - at least for a few minutes. He has turned to each of us at one time or another and said, "You can just hold that."; "Wait here."; or "You can just watch". His encyclopedic knowledge of everything, baffles us all. He was smart, wonderfully, fascinatingly smart, and we are all left wondering what could have been if he had a chance to figure out how he wanted to share his brain with the world. Malcolm made us laugh. He was dry and witty. He played jazz, he liked gourmet cuisine, and he walked everywhere (living in Vancouver he had access to the best food, and the greatest walks), and he always talked about the cats he met along his way. Malcolm was a big brother to his cousins Paige and Alora, and the best parts of little brother and best friend to his cousin Maddison. They will always remember you Malcolm, and miss you forever. The family is a big one - grandparents Joyce, Allan, Albert, Sue, Art, Rose, Betty and Lew are devastated by this tragedy. Aunts Heather (with Uncle Jay), Erin, and Kristine wish we could continue to talk about nothing and everything books, movies, and a little politics. We are heartbroken we can't be with Malcolm as he got older and figured out what life is like in his 20's, 30's and beyond. We wanted to be there with him whatever that looked like. His Uncle David died in 2011, but he thought Malcolm was the coolest kid. Malcolm was one of the lucky ones that had three parents who all did their best to be the parent he needed them to be. His Dad Andrew - is gutted by this indescribable loss. The Aunts, Uncles, and cousins on this side of the family are so sad. Neil - who walked Malcolm to his first day of JK -- who was so proud of him -- loved Malcolm with all of his heart. Neil's family in Newfoundland are mourning this loss. Karen Mom - welcomed Malcolm into this world with cautious optimism, yet was smitten the moment he opened his eyes. Every moment of every day she thought of you Malcolm every moment. We don't know what happened on March 15 2020. All we know is that Malcolm is no longer with us. All we know is that we miss him. All we know is that this feeling of unfathomable loss will be with us forever. We ask that in lieu of flowers and other offerings you donate to the Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association, known as VOKRA, vokra.ca. We will have an interment celebration of life in Cambridge, Ontario when the current public health emergency is lifted.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 16, 2020