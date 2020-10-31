According to his wishes, Malcolm died peacefully at home with his family and dogs by his side on October 29, 2020 at the age of 79. Malcolm is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Barbara. He leaves behind his two loving daughters Suzanne Cook (Ronald Blechner) of Brampton and Julie Cook (Kirk Kahu) of Hong Kong. He will be missed as Grandpa Cook by his five adoring and awesome grandchildren Ryan, Shaelynn, Megan, Liliana and Mateo. His siblings the late Ronald, Stuart (Nancy) Chandler, Jean Langdon-Ford (Lewis) will cherish his memory. Malcolm was predeceased by Janice Cock. He will be remembered dearly by many nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends from Nova Scotia. Malcolm was an educator at heart. He taught many years at KCI in Kitchener and at College Heights in Guelph as a Physical Education, Special Education and Science teacher. He spent much of his leisure time volunteering as an elder at Kitchener East Presbyterian Church and as a CPR instructor at the local YMCA. He will be remembered for his ministry work on mission trips and in the local church body. He spent many years leading the music ministry for VBS and the church worship team Malcolm and his wife, Barb, shared many memories while camping throughout North America. He will also be remembered for his avid skiing during the winter months. Malcolm's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Kitchener East Presbyterian Church, 10 Zeller Dr., Kitchener. Guests who wish to attend the visitation and/or service must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home. Please note, guests are required to properly wear a face mask while attending any of the services. If you are unable to attend the funeral, you are welcomed to view the service online via https://www.youtube.com/¬channel/-UCWg2BZ1kDFUl91k7XoeCivw/¬videos?view_as=subscriber
Simply click the "Livestream" option in the "Uploads" menu. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Kitchener East Presbyterian Church or your local Food Bank would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Malcolm's memorial.