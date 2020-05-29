passed away peacefully on Thursday May 28, 2020 at the Norfolk General Hospital. Fred Bretz of Port Rowan and formerly of Kitchener in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Helga (Mueller) Bretz whom he married June 1, 1968. Dear father of Kim Bretz (Don Maker) of Kitchener and Sandra Bretz (Luis Cardoso) of Oakville. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Nathan & Evelyn Cardoso. Survived by his siblings Karoline Arndt, Adolf (Irene) Bretz, Edelgart (Horst) Labusch, Wilhelm Bretz and Ottmar (Gerda) Bretz and by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jakob & Mathilde Bretz and by his brother Philip. Fred was very proud to have finished his 30th year at the M.S. Bike Tours in 2019. A private family graveside service will take place at the Bayview Cemetery, Port Rowan. In lieu of flowers, donations to the M.S. Bike Tours - London -Grand Bend would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Jeffrey W Glendinning Funeral Home, Port Rowan.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 29, 2020.