It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our husband, father, son, Papa, Manuel "Manny" Amaral, on Friday February 28, 2020, in the arms of his loving wife of 32 years, Diane. Manny's life revolved around his children, Jessica and Alexander (Allyssa). His greatest joy was his seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Harmony, Alexis, Aaron, Rebecca, Paige-Elizabeth and Alexander Jr. He also leaves behind his furry friends Lily, Mittens and Zoey, his mother Palmira, sisters Maria and Laura, brother Tony and their spouses, his father-in-law Raymond Gillis, his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and his friends, especially Paul and Carolyn, thank you for a lifetime of friendship. Predeceased by his father Manuel and his nephew Nathan. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 1:00-3:30p.m., with a Funeral Service being held at 3:30p.m. Cremation will follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020