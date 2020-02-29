|
|
Manuel Lucas Cardoso passed away Thursday, February 27 at Riverbend Place in Cambridge following a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years Maria Lucilina, children Larry (Jackie), Jes (Craig), Eulalia (Tony), Ed (Gloria), Mike (Jan), 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Manuel was predeceased by a son Manuel Julian (Carole) in 2000. Manuel was born in São Jorge, Azores on July 3, 1929 and came to Canada with his wife and then five children in 1966. Manuel was a skilled machinist and worked at the US naval base on Terceira Island and then continuing his trade at Babcock and Wilcox in Cambridge for over 25 years before retiring. Manuel will be missed by his many family members in Cambridge and the Azores. Many thanks to the kind and caring staff at Riverbend Place. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Clements Roman Catholic Church 745 Duke St. Cambridge, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020