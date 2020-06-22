Marc A. Heimpel
1982-08-06 - 2020-06-09
It is with great sadness that the family of Marc Heimpel announce his passing on June 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Marc was in his 37th year. He is survived by his 2 children Summer and Preston, their mother Tiffany, his Dad Larry, Mom Joanne, brother Tim, sister Alana (Matt Phillips). He will be missed by his Grandmother Rita Heimpel and many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial for Marc will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations would be welcome to K-W Counselling Service Inc. or to Family Counselling and Support Services for Guelph-Wellington

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.
