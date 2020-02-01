Home

MARCELLA ELIZABETH SNIDER, known as Marcy to her friends and family passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at age 84 in Freeport Palliative Care, Kitchener Waterloo. Marcy was born in Formosa, Ontario to Edmund and Lisa Meyer. After graduating from high school, she trained at St. Mary's Hospital, KW and dedicated her life as a Registered Nurse, devoted to caring for others. She returned to St. Mary's to be cared for by a great team in her last few weeks of life. Marcy brought music to her childrens' lives and others through her love of dancing, playing the piano, organ, and singing. She was also an avid sports fan. Marcy will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Patricia/Mimi, Terry (Cheryl) and Paul (Ute). She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren Michael/Chazmanski and Nikki, and by her younger brother Robert (Beverly). Friends and family will miss her so very deeply. Because she was a lover of nature, in lieu of flowers, donations to fundaforest.ca in her memory would be appreciated. A memorial will be held in her honour, TBA.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020
