It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marcy Snider on Saturday, January 25, 2020 age 84 at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener Waterloo. Marcy was born and raised in Formosa, Ontario. After graduating from high school, she moved to Kitchener Waterloo to study to become a Registered Nurse where she did her training at St Mary's Hospital. She dedicated her life towards caring for others. This past month she returned to St. Mary's to be cared for by others who provided superb support to Marcy and her family prior to spending her last few days at Freeport. Marcy brought music to her childrens' lives and others through her love of dancing, playing the piano, organ, and singing. She was also an avid sports fan. Marcy will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Patricia/Mimi, Terry (Cheryl) and Paul (Ute). She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren Michael/Chazmanski and Nikki, and by her younger brother Robert (Beverly). She had a zest for life that friends and family will miss so very deeply. Because she was a lover of nature, in lieu of flowers, donations to fundaforest.ca in her memory would be appreciated. A memorial will be held in her honour, TBA.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020
